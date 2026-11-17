The Brief The Minnesota Vikings face the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City on Sunday, Nov. 22, with kickoff scheduled for 7:20 p.m. CT. The Minnesota Vikings are 7-2 and have new life with Kirk Cousins at quarterback. The Sunday Night Football match-up will be broadcast on NBC and streams on Peacock.



The Minnesota Vikings have new life with Kirk Cousins at quarterback, but they’ll head to Mexico City this Sunday for one of their toughest tests of the season.

How to watch Vikings vs. 49ers

What you can do:

The Minnesota Vikings face the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City on Sunday, Nov. 22, with kickoff scheduled for 7:20 p.m. CT. The Sunday Night Football match-up airs nationally on NBC and streams on Peacock.

Vikings pregame coverage

Before Sunday night’s kickoff, tune into Vikings Gameday Live on FOX 9 from 9:30-11 a.m. as Mark Rosen, Dawn Mitchell, Ahmad Hicks, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber and others preview the game. They’ll also talk about the NFC North, and the landscape across the league.

Vikings postgame coverage

What to know about Vikings vs. 49ers

Big picture view:

It’s a match-up involving two of the best teams in the NFC, with potentially the No. 1 seed for the playoffs on the line down the road. The Vikings improved to 7-2 and snapped a two-game skid after a 6-0 start with Sunday’s 30-10 win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. In his first game back with the Vikings, Kirk Cousins threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

The 49ers are 8-1 and have a three-game lead in the NFC West. They’re coming off a 46-40 shootout win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Super Bowl chances:

Cousins’ return to Minnesota, paired with Brian Flores leading the defense, has Vikings’ fans and NFL experts talking about the team making a playoff run, perhaps even to the Super Bowl. The Vikings sacked Jordan Love eight times, and forced three turnovers, while Cousins led the offense to 30 points after just five days with the team. That’s their second-highest point total of the season.

The Vikings have five of their final seven regular season games at U.S. Bank Stadium, and need to win the NFC North Division to earn a home playoff game. The NFC North is currently the best division in the NFL, with every team above .500.