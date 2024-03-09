Police investigating after Edina High School teacher received 'terroristic threat'

article

Authorities are investigating after an Edina High School teacher and staff at "several" other metro-area schools received a "terroristic threat" via email.

According to the Edina Police Department, the teacher who received the email forwarded it to the Edina High School principal, who then called police just after 9 a.m. Saturday. Police responded to the high school, evacuated the building and closed the parking lots.

Edina police investigated and searched the building and grounds and just before 11:30 a.m. deemed the property safe. Police say there doesn't appear to be a threat to the public at the school. However, police will patrol the area throughout the day "in an abundance of caution."

Edina Public School District Superintendent Dr. Stacey Stanley sent a message to families on Saturday about a "threatening email" the high school received. Authorities said that staff at other metro-area schools received similar emails.

"Student and staff safety is our first priority, and we take threats extremely seriously," Dr. Stanley wrote in the email. "In the coming days, if you become aware of concerning behavior or threats in digital spaces like social media, emails, or group chats, please share that information with your student’s teacher or a member of our administrative team."

Authorities did not say what other schools received the emails, but said they are "investigating the incident with several other law enforcement agencies."

Law enforcement says the threat at Edina High School remains under investigation and no other information is currently available.