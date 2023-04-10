Shocking video shows Edina student hit while getting off school bus

Video of a 2022 crash that left a 10-year-old boy seriously injured is serving as a reminder to obey school bus stop arms.

A 10-year-old Edina student was hit by a motorcycle at the intersection of West 55th Street and Xerxes Avenue South last year, after police say the motorcyclist ignored the bus stop arm and plowed into the child as they were in the crosswalk.

FOX 9 obtained the video through a public records request, and shared it with the victim’s parents for the first time.

"I really do hope that — as hard as the video is to watch — people see it and remember that their actions on the road can have bad consequences," said the victim’s dad Eric Howe. "It wasn’t as horrible as it could have been which is lucky for everyone involved."

The video was released at a time when the Department of Public Safety is asking the Minnesota Legislature to renew funding for a stop arm camera grant project. The $14.7 million in initial funding for the project put stop arm cameras on more than half of the state’s 12,000 school buses.

"It makes reporting and following up on these violations much more efficient," said Mike Hanson with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety. "We’re talking to some of the jurisdictions where we have the cameras and the number of violations that they’re finding they have to follow up with their law enforcement partners — it's astounding."

Police said the 18-year-old driver in the Edina crash remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. He admitted to driving without a license, and was originally charged with criminal vehicular operation. According to court records, he took a plea deal and received probation.

The victim suffered a broken femur and a concussion, requiring surgery and rehabilitation. His parents say he has recovered.