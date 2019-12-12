Eden Prairie Police reports 2 robberies involving masked, armed culprits

Eden Prairie Police responded to a burglary and armed robbery last week, both involving masked, armed culprits.

The burglary was reported just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 on the 14000 block of Golf View Drive. The victim told police two people with covered faces entered his home and pointed a gun at him.

The victim said one of the masked people discharged the weapon in the home and then fled in a silver vehicle. Nothing was reported missing in the first incident.

Then, Saturday evening around 11:15 p.m., police responded to Shadow Green Apartments on Valley View Road to a report of a robbery in the parking lot.

The victim said five people exited a vehicle with their faces covered and approached her in the parking lot as she walked to her car. One person pointed a gun at her and demanded her wallet while another demanded her phone. She did not have those items, so they took her keys.

Investigators are not sure if the incidents are related.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents or who see suspicious activity to call 952-949-6200.