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The Brief A 64-year-old woman was killed after a four-vehicle crash in Savage Wednesday afternoon. Two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The crash happened after a BMW collided with the other vehicles.



A woman died after a four-vehicle crash on Highway 169 in Savage Wednesday afternoon.

Savage fatal crash

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 20-year-old man was entering northbound Highway 169 in his BMW from County Road 21 just before 2 p.m.

The man then collided with a Toyota RAV4, a Toyota Scion and a flatbed truck.

State Patrol says that a 64-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Toyota Scion, died in the crash.

Two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries, including the driver of the BMW and the driver of the Toyota Scion.

What we don't know:

It is not clear what led up to the crash, what caused the BMW to collide with the other vehicles.