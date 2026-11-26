Woman killed in 4-vehicle crash on Highway 169 in Savage
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SAVAGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman died after a four-vehicle crash on Highway 169 in Savage Wednesday afternoon.
Savage fatal crash
What we know:
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 20-year-old man was entering northbound Highway 169 in his BMW from County Road 21 just before 2 p.m.
The man then collided with a Toyota RAV4, a Toyota Scion and a flatbed truck.
State Patrol says that a 64-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Toyota Scion, died in the crash.
Two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries, including the driver of the BMW and the driver of the Toyota Scion.
What we don't know:
It is not clear what led up to the crash, what caused the BMW to collide with the other vehicles.
The Source: A Minnesota State Patrol crash report.