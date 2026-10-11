Eden Prairie Homecoming shooting suspect released on bond ahead of Monday court appearance

The Brief Hennepin County Jail records show the man accused of shooting two people at an Eden Prairie homecoming game has been released on bond. Adam Abdihakeem Adam, 18, of Minneapolis, posted bond Saturday night and is set to appear in court Monday afternoon. The shooting caused the game to be canceled after crowds evacuated the stadium.



The man accused of shooting two people at the Eden Prairie Homecoming game is out of jail after posting bond, Hennepin County records show.

Adam Abdihakeem Adam, 18, is charged with assault and riot, both with a dangerous weapon. He is set to appear in Hennepin County Court on Monday afternoon.

READ MORE: Eden Prairie homecoming shooting: Teen charged with assault, riot

Eden Prairie shooting suspect released

Local perspective:

The Hennepin County Jail roster shows Adam posted a $100,000 bond, or a cash bond of $10,000. Cash bail is typically 10% of whatever amount the court sets.

He was released just after 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9

What's next:

Adam's first appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12.

Shooting investigation

Dig deeper:

According to the charges, surveillance video showed two cars entering a parking lot shortly before the shooting on the evening of Oct. 2. A fight involving 10 people then broke out near the vehicles.

The driver of one of the cars got out and fired at the two victims and fled the scene, court documents said. Authorities ultimately learned the driver was Adam, who was driving his brother's car.

Investigators were able to track Adam's phone with his car before, during and after the shooting, the charges said. After the shooting, Adam abandoned his phone and changed his phone number.

Officers then executed a search warrant at Adam's home in St. Louis Park and found clothes that matched what the shooter was wearing in the surveillance video.