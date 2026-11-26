The Brief Minnesota will be mild and peaceful for Thanksgiving as high clouds make way for sunshine. The high temperature for the Twin Cities is expected to be 41 degrees. The mild weather will continue into the weekend, with a chance of a spritz on Friday.



Thanksgiving in Minnesota will be mild and peaceful with sunny skies.

Thanksgiving forecast

Local perspective:

The high in the Twin Cities will be 41 degrees Thursday with high clouds giving way for sunshine in the afternoon.

Thanksgiving weekend forecast

What's next:

Friday is expected to have more cloud cover but will be warmer with a high of 45 degrees.

As the sun sets, some rain could be possible but it will stay light. Temperatures will get a bit warmer before falling again at the beginning of next week.