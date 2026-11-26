Minnesota weather: Mild, quiet weather through Thanksgiving weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Thanksgiving in Minnesota will be mild and peaceful with sunny skies.
Thanksgiving forecast
Local perspective:
The high in the Twin Cities will be 41 degrees Thursday with high clouds giving way for sunshine in the afternoon.
Thanksgiving weekend forecast
What's next:
Friday is expected to have more cloud cover but will be warmer with a high of 45 degrees.
As the sun sets, some rain could be possible but it will stay light. Temperatures will get a bit warmer before falling again at the beginning of next week.
The Source: Weather forecast from FOX 9 Meteorologist Keith Marler.