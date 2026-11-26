The Brief At about 6:42 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on northbound Interstate 35E near the split in Forest Lake. Troopers said a Honda Element hit a Chevrolet Silverado that was parked on the right shoulder. Both drivers went to the hospital with injuries, and troopers arrested the Honda driver on suspicion of driving while impaired.



A shoulder crash on northbound Interstate 35E near the Forest Lake split sent two drivers to the hospital and led to a suspected DWI arrest, according to state troopers.

How the Interstate 35E crash unfolded

What we know:

Troopers said the crash happened at about 6:42 a.m. on northbound Interstate 35E near the split in Forest Lake.

According to troopers, a 58-year-old man in a Chevrolet Silverado was parked on the right shoulder of northbound Interstate 35E near the Forest Lake split when a 21-year-old man's Honda Element traveling north hit it from behind.

That left both drivers hurt badly enough to be taken to the hospital for suspected injuries, according to troopers.

According to troopers, the 21-year-old was taken to the hospital for his injuries and was placed under arrest for suspected DWI.

Authorities say that the 21-year-old could face a DWI—criminal vehicular operation charge pending his blood alcohol test results.

What we don't know:

Troopers have not released the blood test results.