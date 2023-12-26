Eden Prairie dentist accused of trying to perform 30+ procedures during 1 visit: lawsuit

A former patient is suing an Eden Prairie dentist for "work performed negligently," including allegations that the dentist attempted to provide eight crowns, four root canals, and 20 restorations in a single visit, while also providing "anesthesia well in excess of the recommended dosage," court documents allege.

Kathleen Wilson filed the malpractice suit with Hennepin County last week, alleging the complaints against Dr. Kevin Molldrem of Molldrem Family Dentistry, P.A.,

According to the complaint, Wilson was a patient with Molldrem for less than a month in July 2020. The lawsuit accuses the dentist of failing "to create a care plan that would effectively address decay and tooth dissolution," while also, "failing to control gingival inflammation and bleeding," during the visit.

Wilson's lawsuit also accuses Molldrem of "falsifying medical records" regarding how much anesthetic was administered during the process.

Following the work being done, Wilson sought treatment from other providers to, "examine and repair the negligent work performed," prior to filing the lawsuit.

A report authored by Dr. Avrum Goldstein on Nov. 23, 2023, identified "breaches of the duty of care" performed by Molldrem, the complaint further alleges.

The lawsuit claims that Wilson was forced to seek additional care as a result of Dr. Molldrem's work.

Wilson is seeking damage in excess of $50,000.

FOX 9 reached out to Molldrem's office for a response. On Google, Molldrem Family Dentistry has a 4.7-star rating with 450 reviews. According to his website, Molldrem has been providing dental care in Eden Prairie for nearly 20 years.