No problems for Thanksgiving weekend travelers at MSP Airport

The Sunday after Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days of the year at MSP Airport, but this year inside Terminal 1 around noon on Sunday, most travelers could not tell.

"The Sunday after Thanksgiving, you would think it would be kind of a nightmare, but it is great now," John Brask said on his way back to Seattle.

"Security says it’ll be less than 10 minutes for her to get to her gate, so that’s a really big surprise because we thought it would be a big travel week for Thanksgiving," Miles Greenberg said as he dropped his girlfriend off at the airport.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission expected Sunday to be the second-busiest day of its 10-day Thanksgiving travel period, with more than 32,000 flyers anticipated at TSA checkpoints. However, that rush died out by mid-morning.

"I thought it was going to be pretty busy. I was surprised that security was pretty fast. That was a pleasant surprise," Mimi Papathanasopoulos said before her flight to Connecticut.

Many travelers in the middle of the day found themselves with extra time on their hands, after getting to the airport two hours early.

"We actually left early thinking it was going to be crazy here, but as you can see there’s really nobody here," Cassandra Covotsos said as she waited to fly back to Denver. "Denver was pretty quiet too. Just overall Thanksgiving was not busy this year."