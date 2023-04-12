Earth Day events in Minnesota

article

Celebrate the Earth by attending one of these local events or heading to a state park with free admission!

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Earth Day events in the Twin Cities

Art Buffet:

Ramsey County Library, Roseville

April 22 from 10:30 a.m. to noon

Free admission

A buffet of art supplies offers endless opportunities for creation at this Earth Day event. No registration is required, best for ages 3 and up.

Climate at the Museum:

Science Museum of Minnesota, St. Paul

April 7 through June 4

Starting at $29.95 per adult

From interactive presentations to guided activities, these exhibits and experiences show how climate matters in big and small ways. Additional programming will be available on Earth Day.

Earth Day Celebration:

Harriet Alexander Nature Center, Roseville

April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free admission

This family-friendly event offers entertainment, crafts, games, and cake.

Earth Day Celebration:

North Mississippi Regional Park, Minneapolis

April 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free registration

Enjoy the beauty of our planet with self-guided nature exploration, a scavenger hunt, and art activities. Lend a hand cleaning up litter around the park while celebrating.

Eco Fair:

Richfield High School, Richfield

April 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free admission

Families can learn about sustainability through kids' activities and community exhibits. Exhibitors include earth-friendly products including electric vehicles, solar panels, organic lawn care, and more.

Eden Prairie Eco Expo:

Eden Prairie Center, Eden Prairie

April 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free admission and parking

With live goats, raffles, and over 50 eco-exhibitors, this Earth Day event is fun for the whole family.

Party for the Planet:

Como Zoo, St. Paul

April 22 through April 23

Free admission. Donations appreciated.

Como’s annual Earth Day and conservation celebration is a full weekend of family activities, crafts and opportunities to learn more about the earth’s animals and plants, and what we can do to protect them.

Free Park Admission on Earth Day

The Minnesota DNR is offering Earth Day as one of its four free entry days this year for all 75 Minnesota State Parks and Recreation Areas.

Washington County will also wave its usual fees on Earth Day. With options like Zumba class, fitness hikes and Frisbee Golf you are sure to find the perfect Earth Day activity. Full list of events here.