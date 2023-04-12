Earth Day events in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Celebrate the Earth by attending one of these local events or heading to a state park with free admission!
Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.
Earth Day events in the Twin Cities
- Ramsey County Library, Roseville
- April 22 from 10:30 a.m. to noon
- Free admission
A buffet of art supplies offers endless opportunities for creation at this Earth Day event. No registration is required, best for ages 3 and up.
- Science Museum of Minnesota, St. Paul
- April 7 through June 4
- Starting at $29.95 per adult
From interactive presentations to guided activities, these exhibits and experiences show how climate matters in big and small ways. Additional programming will be available on Earth Day.
- Harriet Alexander Nature Center, Roseville
- April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Free admission
This family-friendly event offers entertainment, crafts, games, and cake.
Earth Day Celebration:
- North Mississippi Regional Park, Minneapolis
- April 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Free registration
Enjoy the beauty of our planet with self-guided nature exploration, a scavenger hunt, and art activities. Lend a hand cleaning up litter around the park while celebrating.
- Richfield High School, Richfield
- April 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Free admission
Families can learn about sustainability through kids' activities and community exhibits. Exhibitors include earth-friendly products including electric vehicles, solar panels, organic lawn care, and more.
- Eden Prairie Center, Eden Prairie
- April 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Free admission and parking
With live goats, raffles, and over 50 eco-exhibitors, this Earth Day event is fun for the whole family.
- Como Zoo, St. Paul
- April 22 through April 23
- Free admission. Donations appreciated.
Como’s annual Earth Day and conservation celebration is a full weekend of family activities, crafts and opportunities to learn more about the earth’s animals and plants, and what we can do to protect them.
Free Park Admission on Earth Day
The Minnesota DNR is offering Earth Day as one of its four free entry days this year for all 75 Minnesota State Parks and Recreation Areas.
Washington County will also wave its usual fees on Earth Day. With options like Zumba class, fitness hikes and Frisbee Golf you are sure to find the perfect Earth Day activity. Full list of events here.