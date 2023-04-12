Expand / Collapse search
Earth Day events in Minnesota

APPLE VALLEY, MN. - MARCH 2022: Lia and her brother Hooper, gray wolves in the exhibit pack at the Minnesota Zoo, peer out from a rocky perch in their enclosure Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Apple Valley, Minn. (Photo by Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via (Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Celebrate the Earth by attending one of these local events or heading to a state park with free admission!

Earth Day events in the Twin Cities

Art Buffet:

  • Ramsey County Library, Roseville
  • April 22 from 10:30 a.m. to noon
  • Free admission

A buffet of art supplies offers endless opportunities for creation at this Earth Day event. No registration is required, best for ages 3 and up.

Climate at the Museum:

  • Science Museum of Minnesota, St. Paul
  • April 7 through June 4
  • Starting at $29.95 per adult

From interactive presentations to guided activities, these exhibits and experiences show how climate matters in big and small ways. Additional programming will be available on Earth Day.

Earth Day Celebration:

  • Harriet Alexander Nature Center, Roseville
  • April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Free admission

This family-friendly event offers entertainment, crafts, games, and cake.

Earth Day Celebration:

  • North Mississippi Regional Park, Minneapolis
  • April 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Free registration

Enjoy the beauty of our planet with self-guided nature exploration, a scavenger hunt, and art activities. Lend a hand cleaning up litter around the park while celebrating.

Eco Fair:

  • Richfield High School, Richfield
  • April 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Free admission

Families can learn about sustainability through kids' activities and community exhibits. Exhibitors include earth-friendly products including electric vehicles, solar panels, organic lawn care, and more.

Eden Prairie Eco Expo:

  • Eden Prairie Center, Eden Prairie
  • April 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Free admission and parking

With live goats, raffles, and over 50 eco-exhibitors, this Earth Day event is fun for the whole family.

Party for the Planet:

  • Como Zoo, St. Paul
  • April 22 through April 23
  • Free admission. Donations appreciated.

Como’s annual Earth Day and conservation celebration is a full weekend of family activities, crafts and opportunities to learn more about the earth’s animals and plants, and what we can do to protect them. 

Free Park Admission on Earth Day

The Minnesota DNR is offering Earth Day as one of its four free entry days this year for all 75 Minnesota State Parks and Recreation Areas.

Washington County will also wave its usual fees on Earth Day. With options like Zumba class, fitness hikes and Frisbee Golf you are sure to find the perfect Earth Day activity. Full list of events here.