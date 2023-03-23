Minnesota state parks are free these days in 2023

article

Fees to visit Minnesota state parks and recreation areas will be waived on four different dates this year.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Thursday revealed the four Free Park Days that vehicle permit fees will be waived at all 75 state parks and recreation areas:

Saturday, April 22 (Earth Day)

Saturday, June 10

Saturday, Sept. 9

Friday, Nov. 24 (Black Friday)

"Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are open year-round, and there’s plenty of fun to be had in the outdoors in every season," said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division. "We hope offering a series of free entrance days will encourage Minnesotans to visit these special places to spend time enjoying the outstanding natural resources our state has to offer and recharge from the stresses of everyday life."

The DNR offers Free Park Days to encourage Minnesotans to get outdoors and enjoy the benefits that come with spending time in nature, including boosting mood and immunity, improving attention, and lowering stress.

There is a state park or recreation area within 30 miles of most Minnesotans, the DNR says. You can locate the state parks and recreation areas here.