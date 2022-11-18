Early Friday Dinkytown crash leaves one dead at busy intersection

A crash involving two vehicles at a busy intersection in Dinkytown left one woman dead early Friday.

At around 2 a.m. Minneapolis Police Department officers responded to the report of a car crash at the intersection of 10th Avenue SE and University Ave SE.

According to police, officers found two vehicles involved in a crash near the intersection. Preliminary information indicates that the first vehicle impacted the second within the intersection.

An adult female from the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders after being extricated from her vehicle. An adult male from the first was transported to HCMC and being treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.

There have been no arrests made.

Impaired driving is a possible factor in this crash.