Eagan Theater fireworks incident injures 11-month-old, results in five charges

Charges have been filed against a man who lit a firework off in an Eagan movie theater, injuring an 11-month-old baby and terrorizing moviegoers.

Khalid Hassan, 18, of Eagan is charged with one count each of threats of violence (intent to terrorize), as well as, assault in the third and fifth degree for inflicting bodily harm. He also faces two counts of first-degree damage to property.

According to the charges, the Eagan Police Department was called to the Emagine Theater at 2055 Cliff Road around 8:24 p.m. on July 12 on reports of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, police learned that an aerial firework had been lit and then thrown into one of the theaters during the screening of a movie, prompting an evacuation and injuries.

Approximately 40 people were in the theater when the firework exploded, several of which were visibly upset when speaking with law enforcement and expressed their belief that they were going to be killed when the firework went off, believing it was gun fire.

At least two people were injured, including an 11-month-old baby who sustained burns on her cheeks and nose.

Surveillance from the theater as well as footage recorded by the suspects, and later posted to social media, show four men entered the theater a few minutes before the firework is ignited.

A man later identified as Hassan can be seen walking down the aisle, lighting the firework and then throwing it into the area directly in front of the handicap row.

The firework explodes moments later, as the three suspects flee on foot while the fourth male remains in the theater and continues to film the aftermath.

Several movie patrons are observed running out of the theater in a panic.

Officers also observed burns marks in the theater carpet and later learned that the screen had also been damaged when the firework exploded

According to its site, Emagine Entertainment’s affiliates own and operate luxury theaters in Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota, operating theaters with a combined 24,500 seats and 208 screens.