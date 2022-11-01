Eagan police suspend ground searches for missing man Bryce Borca

Eagan police are suspending ground searches but will continue other efforts in the case of a missing man.

Bryce Borca was reported missing on Sunday, after leaving a home off Highway 13 at Terminal Road and Yankee Doodle Road around 2 a.m.

On Monday, more than 250 volunteers came out to aid in ground search efforts throughout the daylight hours along wooded areas off Highway 13 near the Minnesota River in Fort Snelling State Park.

So far, despite the best efforts of law enforcement and volunteers, Borca has not been found.

In a statement released by police, the Borca family thanked everyone who has helped search for their son.

"This is an incredibly difficult time for us and our main focus is finding our son. Our family would like to thank everyone involved in the search for Bryce, including the Eagan Police Department, county special operations, our friends, family, and countless volunteers. We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and support from the community, and we pray for Bryce's safe return."

Police have asked people living in the area of Highway 13 and Yankee Doodle Road to check their property for signs of Borca. Monday, police said foul play wasn't suspected at this point in the investigation.

Anyone with information on Borca's whereabouts is asked to call the Eagan PD at 651-675-5876 or Bryan Hughes at 651-675-5827.