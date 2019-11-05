Eagan police: Driver in fatal crash was not under the influence

Police in Eagan, Minnesota gave updates Tuesday on the case of 13-year-old Patric Vitek, who was fatally struck by a car while biking to school last week.

According to police, there have not been any arrests in case. However, officials said the 33-year-old driver did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.

On Nov. 1, Patric Vitek was struck by a car while riding his bike to school on Diffley Road in Eagan. Vitek was a seventh grade student at Dakota Hills Middle School.

Authorities said the driver was headed east on Diffley Road in the center lane when they struck the rear tire of Vitek's bike. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Since then, the community has gathered to remember Vitek by holding a candlelight vigil near the scene, raising funds in his memory, and more.