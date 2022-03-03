Eagan market collects donations for Ukraine

As conflict continues overseas, Minnesotans are coming together to show their support for the people of Ukraine from more than 5,000 miles away.

Artur Chayka moved to Minnesota from Belarus after the collapse of the Soviet Union, opening Minsk Market in Eagan more than 20 years ago. He's horrified his native country is helping Russia wage attacks against Ukraine and says the people of eastern Europe don't want this war; Putin does.

"Nobody from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus... nobody wants to fight," Chayka told FOX 9. "It's tragic... I think it's so stupid when some crazy guy can decide the future of not just Ukraine, but his own country."

Minsk Market owner Artur Chayka

He's now trying to help the people of Ukraine in any way he can.

For the next week, the Minsk Market will be collecting donations such as medicine, clothing and first aid supplies. After that, the delivery company Meest will fly the donations to Poland, where they will be trucked into Ukraine.

"I hope that all this stupid war will be finished sooner than later... and we will start to live back in normal life, like it's supposed to be," said Chayka.

The Twin Cities are also coming together to support Ukraine in prayer. Jewish, Christian, Buddhist, and Islamic faith leaders, as well as community members, were all invited to a prayer vigil Thursday night at St. Constantine Ukranian Catholic Church to pray for peace and an end to the current violence.

As conflict continues overseas, Minnesotans are coming together to show their support for the people of Ukraine from more than 5,000 miles away.

The Minsk Market will be collecting donations at their Eagan location until Thursday, which is located at 3920 Cedar Grove Pkwy in Eagan.

Advertisement

For more information on what items are needed CLICK HERE.