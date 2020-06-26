DVS sends 'don’t worry' letters to Minnesotans waiting for new tabs

Still waiting for your new tabs? Don’t worry.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division is emailing verification letters to anyone who has reported a delay to use as proof of registration renewal until their tabs arrive. The state has also notified law enforcement that some Minnesotans won’t have their new stickers before their old ones expire.

DVS hopes these letters provide some peace of mind to Minnesotans who are worried about driving without their updated tabs.

Why the delay?

DVS is experiencing processing delays for some registration renewals that were submitted by mail in recent weeks. Delayed renewals are typically those that require additional processing due to these reasons:

Payment for the wrong amount

Address change

Missing information

During the stay at home order, DVS staff was telecommuting and did not have access to the mailed-in documents.

DVS expects to mail all delayed registration tabs within four to six weeks.

How many?

There are approximately 7,700 mailed-in registration renewals dating back to May 11 that require additional processing. The majority of mailed-in registration renewals are not affected. Since January, DVS has processed about 94,000 mailed-in registrations each month.

Anyone who mailed in their registration renewal more than two weeks ago and has not received their tabs should use the Report Registration Tabs Not Received tool to receive a verification letter at https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/dvs/contact/Pages/dvsforms-registration-tabs-plates.aspx

The law

Minnesota law requires drivers to renew vehicle registration by the last day of the expiration month and display the new tabs by the tenth day of the month following the expiration month.

What happens if you are pulled over?

If you have not received your tabs, you should keep a copy of the emailed verification letter in your vehicle and present that letter to law enforcement if you are stopped. The verification letters expire Aug. 31.