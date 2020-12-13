Dusting of snow causes crashes around Twin Cities area Sunday

article

Crews are responding to dozens of crashes around the Twin Cities metro area after a dusting of snow created slick conditions Sunday afternoon.

Snow flurries were reported from the Twin Cities area into northern Minnesota early Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, light, compacted snow lingered on roadways into the evening.

Western and Southern Minnesota roads were reported as dry as of Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back in to FOX9.com for the latest.