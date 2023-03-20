Duluth's Miller Hill Mall reopening after roof collapse

The Miller Hill Mall in Duluth is doing a phased reopening after a roof partially collapsed under heavy snow last week.

In an update on the mall's website, the mall states its opening process is "underway" but not all retailers will be open yet.

"We encourage shoppers to visit retailer websites and social media accounts for information on their reopening statues," the mall's website said.

According to FOX 21, the mall said it would be doing a phased reopening process after the partial roof collapse last Tuesday shut down the mall. The note to tenants indicates most but not all retailers should be open by the end of the month.