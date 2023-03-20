Expand / Collapse search
Duluth's Miller Hill Mall reopening after roof collapse

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Duluth
FOX 9

Duluth Miller Hill Mall roof collapse spotlights potential statewide dangers

Piles of snow intruded on Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall, somewhere between Barnes & Noble and Applebee’s, just as a crew was trying to clear off the roof. The city got more than a foot of snow over the weekend, adding to their near-record total this winter and the mall’s wasn’t the first roof to cave in.

DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Miller Hill Mall in Duluth is doing a phased reopening after a roof partially collapsed under heavy snow last week. 

In an update on the mall's website, the mall states its opening process is "underway" but not all retailers will be open yet. 

"We encourage shoppers to visit retailer websites and social media accounts for information on their reopening statues," the mall's website said. 

According to FOX 21, the mall said it would be doing a phased reopening process after the partial roof collapse last Tuesday shut down the mall. The note to tenants indicates most but not all retailers should be open by the end of the month. 

