Duluth Police finds owner of signed hockey pucks with help of social media

article

It's a Minnesota miracle! After more than three weeks of searching, several signed hockey pucks are back in the hands of their owner.

The Duluth Police Department put a message out to social media last month on March 28, in hopes of finding the owner of the eight hockey pucks – and it worked.

Duluth PD Public Information Officer Mattie Hjelseth says the pucks, signed by former University of Minnesota Duluth hockey players, have been reunited with their rightful owner – a local hotel owner.

"It may seem small to some, but for the owner of these pucks, I’m sure it made their day to get their property back," Hjelseth wrote to FOX 9 on Wednesday.