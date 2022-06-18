Duluth man shot in foot during bar brawl

A man was accidentally shot in the foot early Saturday morning after a fight broke out at a bar in downtown Duluth, according to authorities.

Duluth police said they were on foot patrol during bar close around 2:00 a.m. when they noticed multiple people running from a bar who said there were gunshots. Once inside, officers located a male who had been shot in the foot, according to a news release.

Police say four men were in a fight when a gun fell out of one of their waistbands. A bystander attempted to pick up the gun when it accidentally went off, hitting the victim in the foot.

Police located two individuals involved in the fight at another bar a few blocks away. The men were detained and interviewed for their involvement in the fight before being released, police said.

The two others involved in the fight have not been located. Duluth police say they don’t believe there is a threat to the public since it was an accidental shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call 911.

To date, there have been more than 17,000 gunshot injuries across the United States in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive.