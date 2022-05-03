Duluth apartment fire injures resident, kills 2 cats

Two cats died and three people, including two firefighters, were injured in a fire in Duluth Monday night.

The Duluth Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on the 600 block of West 2nd Street at 10:14 p.m.

A person who lived in the 12-unit, three-story apartment building had woken up to the sounds of smoke detectors on the floor below where she was sleeping, prompting her to call 911 and evacuate the building, a news release said. Fire crews responded in fewer than two minutes and helped evacuate the people living in the 11 other units of the building.

The resident living in the unit where the fire started was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. Two pet cats found in their unit were found, but they died. And two firefighters suffered minor injuries, the fire department said.

One unit was "heavily damaged" by the fire, while others received smoke damage, the release said. The fire department estimates there was $200,000 in damages to the building and $50,000 to contents in the building.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire is under investigation.