Roe v. Wade protests: People for, against decision take to Twin Cities streets

By FOX 9 staff
Published 
Updated 9:50PM
Roe v. Wade
FOX 9

Several rallies take place across Twin Cities

Several groups displayed their support and frustration with the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

(FOX 9) - Protestors organized in the Twin Cities less than 12 hours after the Supreme Court announced a bombshell opinion overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade, effectively reversing the Constitutional protection of women to receive an abortion.

Those in favor and against the court's decision took to the Twin Cities streets to make their voices heard in the wake of the announcement, which will have a ripple effect among states throughout the U.S.

Pro-life supporters organized by Pro-Life Action Ministries gathered outside the Warren E. Burger Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in St. Paul around 5 p.m. Friday, 

"The Court has overturned Roe v. Wade and corrected a terrible miscarriage of justice from 1973," said Brian Gibson, executive director of Pro-Life Action Ministries in a statement. "However, to be clear, this is only be the beginning of the work here in Minnesota to end the atrocity of abortion. We will have much to do."

Protestors march from U of M to downtown demanding reproductive rights

Students for a Democratic Society, in coordination with other community groups, held a demonstration Friday on the West Bank campus of the University of Minnesota, outside the Humphrey School of Public Affairs, then marched followed down Washington Avenue to the Hennepin County Courthouse.

Only 30 minutes later, pro-choice advocates organized by UnRestrict Minnesota and ACLU-MN gathered across the river in Minneapolis at the Diana E. Murphy U.S. Courthouse for a "vigil on reproductive freedom."

Though the decision is emotional, it will not effect Minnesotans much, at least for now.
Minnesota, outside the Humphrey School of Public Affairs, then marched followed down Washington Avenue to the Hennepin County Courthouse.

Though the decision is emotional, it will not effect Minnesotans much, at least for now. 

Women will retain their legal right to an abortion in Minnesota even though the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, clearing the path for an increasing number of out-of-state women to seek abortions here and raising the stakes for November's midterm election.