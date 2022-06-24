Roe v. Wade overturned: Here's what will happen to Minnesota abortion rights

Abortion will remain legal in Minnesota even though the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision.

Overturning the Roe decision, which protected abortion rights for nearly a half-century, leaves it up to states, many of which are likely to ban abortion.

In 1995, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled 5-1 in Doe v. Gomez that abortion was a right protected in the state constitution. That sets it apart from other states, including North Dakota and South Dakota, which have so-called "trigger bans" that would take effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

"Abortion will remain legal in Minnesota," Sarah Stoesz, chief executive of Planned Parenthood North Central States, told reporters on a conference call in May. "There is no provision in state law that would overturn abortion. Moreover, there is a Minnesota Supreme Court decision that protects access to abortion in Minnesota."

Meanwhile, anti-abortion advocates saw two paths to addressing the 1995 decision. One would involve overturning it, which is highly unlikely given the current makeup of the court. Most of the sitting justices were appointed by Walz and former DFL Gov. Mark Dayton.

The other involves the Legislature passing a constitutional amendment and putting it before voters in 2024. That would require Republicans to regain control of the House and keep the Senate in this fall's midterms.

But voters wouldn't have to agree to the Legislature's language.

"If Minnesotans want change in our abortion laws, then they’ll vote for it," said Moses Bratrud of the Minnesota Family Council. "Pro-life groups in Minnesota are going to go to the courts, we’re going to go to the Legislature, we’re going to go to the governor, we’re going to go to the people."

Minnesota allows abortions up to fetal viability, though state law includes several restrictions on providers.

There were 9,108 abortions performed in Minnesota in 2020, the most recent year for which data are available, according to a report from the Minnesota Department of Health. The number of abortions has dropped 30 percent since 2008, records indicate.

Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, abortion rights supporters have predicted Minnesota will see an increase in people coming from states that ban abortions to receive them here. In 2020, 859 people came from out of state — including 548 from Wisconsin — to receive abortions in Minnesota, the state reported.