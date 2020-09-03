'Ducks fly together': Actor who played young Gordon Bombay in 'Mighty Ducks' announces Presidential bid

Brock Pierce, the once child actor who played a young Gordon Bombay in the Disney film "The Mighty Ducks", returned to his home state of Minnesota to announce his independent Presidential bid Thursday.

On the steps of the State Capitol, Pierce announced he was on the ballot in Minnesota for President of the United States.

In his remarks, Pierce said his focus was on technology, calling it the “number one issue facing the country today.”

He also discussed the national debt, corporate debt and currency as problems facing the country.

In a nod to his notable child acting role, Pierce said he learned many lessons growing up in Minnesota, including how “ducks fly together.”

Pierce will be on the Presidential ballot in 25 states this November.