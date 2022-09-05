Drowning at youth summer camp reported in Brainerd

A drowning at a youth summer camp near Brainerd left one dead Monday.

At approximately 1:37 p.m. the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to Northstar Camp, located at 11287 Eagleview Drive in Brainerd, on the report that a staff member from a school in southern Minnesota that was with a group of students on a weekend retreat, had gone underwater.

Upon arrival, Deputies learned a student, who was with the group, was able to retrieve the 30-year-old man from Hutchinson, and attempted to administer life-saving measures. He was transported to Essentia Health – St Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The website for Northstar Camp boasts, "over two miles of scenic waterfront property and 150 acres of forest."

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time, pending the notification of family.