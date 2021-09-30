Driver unharmed after car struck by lightning in northern Minnesota

article

A driver in northern Minnesota wasn't hurt earlier this month when his car was struck by lightning, leaving it stalled out along a highway.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the vehicle was struck on September 19 on Highway 2 near Lengby, Minnesota, in the northwest part of the state. Troopers came upon the vehicle shortly after 4 p.m.

While nobody inside the vehicle had been hurt, the vehicle had been disabled by the strike which damaged its electronics, leaving the driver unable to get the engine to turn over again.

The people in the vehicle said the lightning strike cracked almost like a gunshot. Photos posted to Twitter by Minnesota State Patrol show the burn mark left by the strike in the roof of the vehicle.