Driver stopped for speeding 3 times within 1 hour in southern Minnesota

One speeding driver was stopped three times within one hour after reaching up to 115 mph in a 60 mph zone last weekend in southern Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Feb. 16, a trooper stopped a vehicle on Highway 23 in Pipestone County for going 115 mph in a 60 mph zone. The driver had been stopped a few minutes earlier by a Pipestone County deputy and cited for going 92 mph in a 60 mph zone.

Officials wrote on Facebook that after releasing the driver, the trooper noticed the vehicle speeding again.

Then, for the third time in a less than an hour, another trooper stopped and cited the driver for speeding. The driver, a 24-year-old South Dakota man, was also cited for not wearing a seat belt.