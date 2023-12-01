Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on I-694 in Ramsey County

A 60-year-old driver was killed after a single-vehicle crash in New Brighton Thursday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol report states the crash occurred just before 9:40 p.m. on Interstate 694. A 60-year-old man driving a sedan was heading westbound when he collided with the median, coming to a stop on the ramp for southbound Interstate 35W to I-694.

The driver was a 60-year-old man from Hudson, Wisconsin, according to the report. The State Patrol has not shared what led to the crash but said the road conditions were dry at the time of the collision.

The State Patrol is expected to release more details about the incident.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, at least 361 people have been killed on the roadways so far this year.