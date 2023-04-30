Expand / Collapse search
Driver killed in fiery tanker truck crash in northern Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 7:06PM
Minnesota
FOX 9

Tanker crash leaves 1 dead in N. Minnesota

A fiery tanker truck crash in northern Minnesota left one man dead on Saturday.

NEW INDEPENDENCE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fiery tanker truck crash in northern Minnesota left one man dead on Saturday.

The crash happened along Highway 33 in New Independence Township, about 20 miles northwest of Duluth.

Troopers say 31-year-old Xavier Henson was headed north on Highway 33 when the truck went off the road on a curve as it was merging onto Highway 53. The truck rolled and quickly caught fire.

FOX 21 in Duluth reports the smoke from the fire was visible for miles. A drone video from Thomas Wikman shows the burning fire and fire crews working to knock down the flames.

Speaking with FOX 21, the Alborn fire chief explained his primary concerns when responding.

"Mitigating the hazard, letting the rest of the contaminants, the fuels, the combustibles, everything spread from where we were at," recalled Alborn Fire Chief Jack Carlson. "We wanted to contain everything the best that we possibly could."

It's unclear what caused the crash. Troopers also didn't say exactly what the tanker was hauling.