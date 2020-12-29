Driver killed by oncoming vehicle after getting out of car following crash on Hwy. 10

A driver was killed early Tuesday morning after he got out of his car following a crash on Highway 10 in Benton County and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 33-year-old Sartell man was driving westbound on Hwy. 10 around 6:30 a.m. when he crashed his car into trees on the right side of the road.

The driver got out of his car and was crossing the highway when he was struck by a minivan that was traveling east.

An SUV that was also traveling east on Hwy. 10 rear-ended the minivan.

The driver who was struck while crossing the highway died. No other people were injured.

The State Patrol is reminding people to remain in their vehicle with a seatbelt on and call 911 if they are involved in a crash.