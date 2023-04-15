Driver killed after fleeing accident, crashing into semi and rolling off the I-35

A 39-year-old driving a 2022 Lincoln Aviator was killed early Saturday morning after he struck one car, fled the scene, hit a semi, then rolled off Interstate 35 in Lakeville.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol the 39-year-old first rear ended a 44-year-old driving a Toyota Corolla near 210 Street West. After failing to stop at that crash, he then drove off and eventually hit a semi-truck while traveling at a high rate of speed.

When then rolled off the interstate and was ejected from the car. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident, according to the report.

The crash is still under investigation. The Minnesota State Patrol identified the 39-year-old driver as Mark Pasvogel of Burnsville.

No other injuries were reported.