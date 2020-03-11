Driver in Wisconsin Girl Scout crash sentenced to 54 years in prison

article

The man charged with hitting and killing three Girl Scouts and one of their mothers was sentenced Wednesday in Chippewa County, Wisconsin.

Colten Treu, 23, was sentenced to 54 years in prison.

Back in November 2018 in Lake Hallie, Wisconsin, Treu admitted to investigators he had huffed an inhalant just prior to the crash. Before the sentence was handed down, Treu apologized to the families.

“There was things I could've done differently, but in the moment, I did not know, and no matter what I say or do, you guys are never going to know how sorry I really am," he said.

In earlier testimony, Treu had blamed the crash on John Stender, the passenger in his pickup, who he said grabbed the wheel.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said charges are expected to be filed against Stender in the future.