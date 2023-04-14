Expand / Collapse search
Driver hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after I-694 crash in Brooklyn Center

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Traffic
FOX 9

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver on Interstate 694 in Brooklyn Center was ejected from their car and sustained life-threatening injuries early Friday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol report states the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. as the driver was heading eastbound on I-694 at Brooklyn Boulevard. 

The 38-year-old driver hit a sign and light pole after leaving the roadway on a curve of the interstate. The impact caused the vehicle to roll, and the driver was then ejected onto the center lane of the road.

The driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. 

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash and the road conditions were dry, according to the report.  