The Brief Kathy Cohen said she bought a home in Monticello in February without knowing a proposed 3 million-square-foot data center was planned blocks away. Cohen said selling now could cost up to $50,000, and Rebecca Webeck said backing out of a Monticello home purchase could cost her family up to $30,000. A real estate attorney said the homebuyers likely do not have any legal recourse.



A proposed hyperscale data center in Monticello has one homeowner ready to leave and another buyer starting over.

Homeowner says proposed project changed everything

What we know:

Kathy Cohen said she moved into her Monticello house in February, not long after her husband died, so she could be closer to her grandchildren after moving from Hopkins.

She said she did not know that a proposed 3 million-square-foot hyperscale data center was planned blocks away and said her realtor never brought it up.

"It never even occurred to me that they would have this in the works, or I would’ve never bought this house," she said.

Cohen said possible future construction would be too disruptive, and she said she also worries about the environmental impact.

She said she has been told she could lose as much as $50,000 if she sells, but she still plans to move.

Cohen also said she plans to disclose the project to prospective buyers when she lists the house.

Buyer says backing out could cost $30,000

What they're saying:

Rebecca Webeck said she and her two sons recently signed a purchase agreement for a brand-new house in Monticello. But after they learned it was near the proposed data center site, they pulled out of the sale and now expect to lose as much as $30,000.

"With me being disabled and my boys helping with my medical stuff, it took us a while to get to this point, and so it’s devastating for us to have to completely start over again and lose all that money," she said.

Webeck also said her realtor never said anything about the proposed project. She said the experience will make her ask much more directly about data centers in future home searches.

Attorney says disclosure rules are limited

What's the law:

Rob Shainess, an Edina-based real estate attorney, said there is no law that specifically requires realtors to tell buyers about proposed data center projects.

But he said state law does require them to share anything they know that could adversely affect a buyer’s use and enjoyment of a home.

That leaves key questions about whether either realtor knew about the proposal and whether they knew it would negatively impact the property.

Shainess said buyers probably do not have any legal recourse because proposed projects are not final and "any impact on the property is amorphous and only potential."