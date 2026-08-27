Brooklyn Center minibike crash: 1 child dead, another in critical condition

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The Brief A crash involving a car and a minibike in Brooklyn Center left one child dead and another with life-threatening injuries. The crash happened at the intersection of 63rd Avenue North and Brooklyn Drive Thursday afternoon. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.



A girl who was less than 10 years old is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in Brooklyn Center involving a car and a minibike, police say.

Brooklyn Center minibike crash

What we know:

Brooklyn Center police say the crash happened when a car that was southbound on Brooklyn Drive collided with a minibike that was carrying two children at the intersection of 63rd Avenue North at about 3 p.m.

Law enforcement officials say the two girls, both under 10 years old, were taken to the hospital. One of the girls died, and the other is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation, authorities say.

The crash scene is being investigated by the Minnesota State Patrol and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

Further details on the injuries sustained by the children were not shared.