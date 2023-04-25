Driver crashes into Chanhassen pond, 71-year-old man killed
CHANHASSEN, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol says a 71-year-old man died Monday when the car he was driving collided with another car then rolled into a pond and submerged in the water.
MSP says the 71-year-old was driving a Dodge Caravan Minivan westbound on Highway 212 in Chanhassen when it went through a red light at County Road 101. There he collided with a 52-year-old woman driving a Honda CRV.
A 71-year-old died following a crash in Chanhassen. (FOX 9)
After the collision, the minivan rolled into a nearby pond and went under the water.
Helicopter video from the scene shows crews working to try and get the driver and the minivan from the water.
The 71-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.