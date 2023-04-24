Expand / Collapse search
Chanhassen crash puts car in pond, 1 in hospital with life-threatening injuries

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A crash in Chanhassen between two vehicles resulted in one of them in a nearby body of water, and a driver in the hospital.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at around 11:20 a.m. a Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling westbound Highway 212 to County Road 101 when it went through a red light and collided with a Honda CR-V that was traveling northbound on County Road 101.

After the collision, the Caravan entered a holding pond and submerged in the water.

The driver of the Caravan that went into the pond, a 71-year-old man from Eden Prairie, is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.