Driver arrested in fatal crash that killed Lakeville North sophomore

A driver is now in police custody after a deadly crash left one person dead and two others severely injured in Burnsville Saturday morning.

Law enforcement confirmed Monday that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore at Lakeville North High School, died in the crash.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to the Kohner family. This is an especially difficult time for our Lakeville North students and staff, and our community as a whole," Stephanie Kass, communications/public relations executive director with Lakeville Area Schools, said. Grief and mental health resources will be available for students on Monday.

In a Monday evening release, Burnsville police said it had arrested the driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old Farmington man, for criminal vehicular homicide. He has not yet been formally charged in the case. Police say the Dakota County Attorney will decide on charges.

The Burnsville Police Department says it was investigating a noise complaint at the Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn. When they arrived, officers said they noticed three people get into a vehicle and speed away from the parking lot.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, police say a car was driving near the intersection of Nicollet Boulevard and Grand Avenue, when it left the road and crashed into a ramp.

"The driver was moving about, but they had to cut out either the passenger or the guy in the back," Mark Lawrence said. "There was probably 10 police cars, three ambulances, two firetrucks."

Kohner died at the scene, and two more were severely injured; law enforcement believes all three passengers were teenagers, but their ages have not been confirmed.

Just moments before the crash, police had arrived at a Best Western hotel on Nicollet Avenue, to investigate a noise complaint. But on scene officers say three people immediately rushed into a car and took off at a high speed. It’s believed that same car then crashed around the corner.

"I don’t think they slowed down for that corner, I don’t see any skid marks out there," Lawrence said.

Lawrence was at the scene in the morning and said at the time it was still dark out, "I don’t believe they knew the curb was there."

Burnsville police say their officers were not chasing after the car when it crashed.

"I’m glad no innocent families got hit or ran over," Lawrence finished.