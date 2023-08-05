Driver arrested after fatal overnight crash in Minneapolis

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fatal crash at Lyndale Avenue South and 50th Street West. From: FOX 9

A crash in Minneapolis early Saturday morning claimed the life of one driver and led to the arrest of another.

The Minneapolis Police Department said the crash happened around 12:50 a.m. at the intersection of Lyndale Avenue South and 50th Street West. At the scene, officers located a Mazda CX-30 and Ford150 with severe damage.

The 42-year-old man driving the Mazda was killed in the collision. Authorities have not released his identity.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck, a 24-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and taken to the hospital for medical evaluation. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities did not say how the crash occurred, but the 24-year-old driver is being processed for "suspected intoxication," the press release said.

The crash remains under investigation. The driver has not been officially charged as of Saturday afternoon.