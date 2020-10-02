Dr. Jill Biden makes stops in Twin Cities, rallies with women in Minneapolis

Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, made stops in both Twin Cities on Saturday as the campaign continues to make a push in the Midwest.

Dr. Biden started her day by visiting Black-owned businesses in St. Paul's Rondo neighborhood before joining volunteers and Governor Tim Walz at the Sanneh Foundation's Community Center.

At the center, Biden and Walz both helped pack cars with good to help families struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Finally, Biden moved across the river to Minneapolis, where she joined a Women for Trump rally with Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan and Senator Tina Smith.