Downtown Minneapolis furniture store closing after 128 years in business

Rosenthal Contemporary Interiors is known for high-end European and modern furnishings.

But after more than a century of history, the downtown Minneapolis staple will soon close its doors for good.

"Basically, it's bittersweet. I feel like it's a going away party and all these people from years and years of doing business have come to wish me well. I'm excited to have a new life and see what I can put out there," owner Rosie Rosenthal told FOX 9.

The store was started by Rosenthal's great-grandparents in 1895 as a discount furniture retailer and is now in its fourth generation of Rosenthal family members running the business.

After 41 years, Rosie Rosenthal says she wants to retire, and with no children or relatives who want to take over, she has decided to shut down both its Minneapolis and Minnetonka locations.

"I'm tired. I'm ready for something new. I had three major surgeries and was out of commission for about a year and a half. I came back, and I realized there's a lot more out there," said Rosenthal.

In the 128 years the store has been open, it has survived two economic recessions and a fire and flood at their flagship store.

Rosenthal says they are in the process of liquidating all their inventory and selling the building in downtown Minneapolis, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.

"I'm proud of my family. I feel like I finally feel that they're proud of me to make it last this long, and I've made the conscious choice to retire on my own," said Rosenthal.

With it's going out of business sale in full swing, Rosenthal Contemporary Interiors' days are numbered, but Rosie Rosenthal believes her family's business has made its mark.

"I loved what I did, and I love what I do, and I'm ready to do something else. But I did make a niche and I finally feel like we are going to be remembered," said Rosenthal.