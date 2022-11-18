'Don't Shoot Guns, Shoot Hoops' community event aims to spread positive message

A local activist is using the game of basketball to unite a community.

Tommy McBrayer is the CEO and founder of "Don't Shoot Guns, Shoot Hoops" - it's a nonprofit organization focused on ending gun violence through the game of basketball.

"We as a people, we have to change ourselves, we can't wait for a system to change us, we have to change our community one by one," McBrayer told FOX 9.

For him it's personal. In 2019 he became a survivor of gun violence.

"After what I went through and realizing what survivors actually go through on a day-to-day basis, I wanted to be an advocate for other survivors to come share their stories and uplift them as a community," McBrayer said.

Last year, he organized "November Madness - a competitive basketball tournament that pushes players to go above the rim.

"Basketball is a diverse sport and we use it to build people's social and emotional skills," McBrayer said.

This weekend at the Colin Powell Gym in south Minneapolis, players throughout the community will return to the court and McBrayer hopes to score big.

"I hope for a young adult and a youth to come to this event and get hooked on something positive," McBrayer said.

The "November Madness" five on five tournament kicks off Saturday. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the games start at noon. More than 20 community businesses are sponsoring the event.

For more info head click here.