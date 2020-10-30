President Trump and Joe Biden host rallies in Minnesota ahead of election

**Both rallies will be streamed here when they begin**

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will make appearances on Friday in Minnesota, as both campaigns make a late push ahead of Election Day while the coronavirus outbreak complicated their plans.

Biden is making his stop in Minnesota in between rallies in Iowa and Wisconsin, as the Democratic candidate and former vice president makes a push in the Midwest. He was scheduled to take the stage at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds at 3:45 p.m. for the drive-in rally, but is running more than an hour behind schedule, according to a report from his traveling press pool.

Trump is expected to speak around 5:45 p.m. at the Rochester International Airport. It'll be his third stop of the day, after campaign events in suburban Detroit and in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Trump's campaign abruptly switched the event's location twice on Thursday because of disagreements over Minnesota's limits on public gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. The campaign originally planned to hold a rally at the airport, but Rochester city officials required the event to have fewer than 250 attendees.

The Trump campaign then moved the rally to McNeilus Steel in Dodge Center. But it quickly switched back to the Rochester airport, and Trump blamed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

"We were planning for as many as 25,000 people in Minnesota. Now the Governor, at the last moment, will only allow the first 250 people to attend," Trump tweeted at 2:13 a.m. Friday morning.

Minnesota GOP chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, in a Friday afternoon interview, referred to Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison as "tyrants."

Ellison said in a statement Thursday night that his office asked for COVID preparedness plans from the Trump campaign for the Dodge Center rally but didn't get a response before the event moved back to Rochester's airport.

"We did not cancel this event: indeed, we have no authority to cancel events and have never cancelled an event," Ellison said in the emailed statement.

The Republican National Committee filed a COVID preparedness plan for Trump's smaller event at Rochester's airport, according to a document provided to FOX 9 by Rochester city officials.

The RNC agreed to pay $16,000 to rent the venue and to keep the crowd size under 250 people, according to a signed contract.

Carnahan confirmed that the campaign would restrict attendance to the first 250 people, but said many more will be allowed to gather outside.

John Stiles, a spokesman for Ellison, said the attorney general's office had also received a COVID preparedness plan from the Biden campaign for the state fairgrounds event, but was legally barred from releasing such documents. Sam Michel, a spokesman for the Biden campaign, did not respond to a request for the document.

A spokeswoman for the fairgrounds did not immediately return a message seeking the facility use contract between the fair and the Biden campaign.

Both events come just days before the election and hours after an Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruling put some ballots in question.

Thursday, the three-judge panel ruled 2-1 that all absentee ballots must be in by 8 p.m. on election night to be guaranteed to count. Minnesota election officials must set aside all late-arriving ballots in case a court later allows them to count.

Under a deal struck between Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon and two voter groups in state court, ballots arriving up to a week after the election would've counted as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.

Minnesota Democrats rushed Friday to call and text supporters who haven't voted already to bring ballots in or to vote in person, rather than risk mailing their ballots in.

FOX 9 will stream remarks from both presidential candidates online when they begin.