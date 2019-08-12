Dogs get a wash as part of St. Paul's Paws on Grand

Sometimes, the nicest thing in the world is when you can enjoy a nice bath. Dogs in St. Paul got a taste of that luxury on Sunday as part of a charity event.

"Paws on Grand" treated dogs on Grand Avenue to a warm wash, a nice toweldown, and a free treat, all for the price of $10 donation to local rescue groups.

Along with the washes, the event also features pet portraits, wiener dog races, and the chance to visit pet-friendly businesses around the neighborhood.

For those without a dog, they had the opportunity to adopt a new pal as well.