Dog missing after running car stolen in Eden Prairie, Minnesota

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a dog that was inside of a running car that was stolen from outside a gas station in Eden Prairie, Minnesota Monday night.

Around 7 p.m., a Toyota Camry was stolen from the Holiday gas station at 8051 Flying Cloud Dr., according to the Eden Prairie Police Department. The owner’s dog, a Weimaraner named Bevis, was inside the vehicle when it was taken.

The vehicle had been left running with the keys in the ignition, police said.

The dog was wearing a blue and red bandana at the time. The vehicle is a 2002 tan-colored Toyota Camry with Minnesota license plate DLK352.

Anyone who sees the stolen vehicle or the dog is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is at least the fifth time since December a dog has been reported missing after the vehicle it was in was stolen.

Authorities have been reminding people not to leave their cars running unattended, even if you are tempted to wait inside while your vehicle warms up on a cold day.