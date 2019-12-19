Dodge County Sheriff: Lois Riess to be extradited to Minnesota

article

The Dodge County Sheriff said the county has started the process to extradite Lois Riess back to Minnesota where she is suspected of killing her husband and stealing over $11,000 from him in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota in 2018.

Riess was also accused of killing a woman in Ft. Myers Beach, Florida in April 2018. For that crime, she was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday.

Riess had been charged with first degree murder in Florida for the killing of 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson, who police say Riess befriended in order to kill her and steal her identity.

She was charged for Hutchinson’s murder before she fled to Texas, where she was eventually arrested.

After hearing the news, Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose announced that Riess’ extradition process had begun. He expects it to take one to two months.