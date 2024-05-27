Dodge County nurse pleads guilty to swiping pain pills

article

A Dodge County, Minn. nurse has admitted to fraudulently obtaining pain pills from her workplace, federal prosecutors announced last week.

According to court documents, Jennifer Lee Garrison, 40, worked as a post-anesthesia care nurse and had access to a range of medications, including oxycodone.

Starting in August 2022, prosecutors say Garrison began diverting oxycodone pills for her own use, eventually taking up to six pills a day by July 2023.

Authorities say Garrison had two main methods for her scheme. Sometimes, she would withdraw two pills but only give one to the patient, falsifying pain reports to cover her tracks. Other times, she would cancel a transaction for a different medication in the automated dispensing cabinet, and then take oxycodone instead.

Garrison pleaded guilty last Thursday in U.S. District Court to one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. Her sentencing date has not yet been set.



