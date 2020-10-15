DNR: Most of Minnesota passes peak fall colors

article

The Minnesota DNR said most of the state is past peak fall colors Thursday.

Fall colors have “developed rapidly” in the southern part of the state over the last week. Maple trees are a vibrant red, orange, apricot and yellow color and aspen, oaks and other trees are shades of yellow, gold, orange and maroon.

The fall color finder map from the Minnesota DNR on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (Minnesota DNR)

All of central, northwest and northeast Minnesota are past peak, but pockets of color can still be found in some areas.

In the Twin Cities, most of the area is past peak, but fall colors can still be found in the area.

The DNR says overlooks of bluffs and river valleys are “especially breathtaking.”

Advertisement

For those still looking for colorful views, the DNR suggests looking around the Mississippi River bluffs, the limestone bluffs and deep ravines of southeastern Minnesota’s Bluff Country and in wind-protected areas in the southern third of the state.